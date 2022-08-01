Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
MDOT Commissioner gifts ‘litter removal’ truck to Newton County Sheriff’s Department

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEWTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District, presented Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington with a truck on Monday designed to remove litter in an effort to keep Newton County clean.

“We are proud to collaborate [with Sheriff Joedy Pennington] by presenting this truck that will contribute to the removal of trash from our state highways,” said Simmons. “I am grateful to the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for its commitment to keep Mississippi beautiful and encourage all of our citizens to do their part by not throwing trash along our roadways.”

The truck was given outside of the MDOT District 5 Headquarters in Newton. Simmons says the program is a partnership with local counties that aims to remove litter from state right-of-ways.

L to R: Chief Deputy Chris Hollingsworth, Newton County Sheriff’s Office; MDOT District 5...
L to R: Chief Deputy Chris Hollingsworth, Newton County Sheriff’s Office; MDOT District 5 Engineer Neil Patterson; Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington; Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons; Deputy Todd Reece, Newton County Sheriff’s Office; Wayne Evans, MDOT District Maintenance Superintendent, Newton County.(MDOT)

“We get a lot of complaints about trash on our highways, and this unit will be utilized to help remove trash from our state highways in Newton County,” said Simmons. “Please keep an eye out for any roadside crews working to keep our highways clear of litter.”

