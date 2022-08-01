Judge to decide if teens charged in pastor’s murder will be tried as adults

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two teens charged with murdering a Memphis-area pastor during a carjacking will be back in court Monday.

Monday in court, a judge will settle a debate in this case that’s almost always brought up whenever a juvenile is accused of committing a heinous crime.

Miguel Andrade and Brayan Carillo, both 15, will learn if they are going to be tried as adults.

As of now, the two teens are facing first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery, aggravated robbery, carjacking and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony in relation to the death of Pastor Dr. Autura Eason-Williams on July 18.

Several people in the Shelby County community have expressed wanting the two teens to be tried as juveniles, with the right support to ensure these same mistakes are not committed again.

That’s a request that’s also come from Eason-William’s children.

Her husband, however, thinks the two teens should face adult penalties.

“You didn’t just take her car, you shot her numerous times, pulled her out, and left her for dead. That ain’t no regular crime,” said Darrell Eason-Williams.

Court records show both Andrade and Carillo have prior convictions in juvenile court.

Andrade, who has been identified as the suspect who pulled the trigger, was reportedly on probation during the carjacking.

Both Andrade and Carillo will learn if their fate is in the hands of a juvenile or adult judge.

We will be in the courtroom, bringing you the latest details.

