JPD releases safety and security tips for citizens

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department released several safety and security tips for citizens on Monday.

“We can never be too careful, too prepared, or too aware,” the department said.

JPD highlighted one tactic that some criminals use, called the ‘bump and run.’

The department says carjackers and an accomplice will intentionally bump their vehicle into the rear of the victim’s car.

“Thinking he or she has been involved in a fender bender, the victim will get out of his or her car to assess the damage and exchange insurance information,” JPD said. “That’s when the carjacker will threaten the victim and steal his or her car. The carjacker zooms away in your vehicle, his accomplice drives away in his, and the victim is left stranded.”

According to JPD, if you do get rear-ended, pull your car over into a well-lit and populated area. However, if there isn’t a good place to pull over, the department says to keep driving with the flashers on, so if the person who bumped you is an average citizen, they know you won’t be stopping until you find one.

“If you suspect the bumper is a car thief, call 9-1-1 and stay in your car with the doors locked and windows rolled up until the police arrive,” said JPD.

The department offered these tips if you are driving:

Avoid driving alone or at night.

If you must shop at night, park in a well-lighted area.

Keep all car doors locked, and windows closed while in or out of your car.

Set your alarm or use an anti-theft device.

Avoid parking next to vans, trucks with camper shells, or cars with tinted windows.

Park as close as you can to your destination and take notice of where you parked.

Never leave your car unoccupied with the motor running or with children inside (even at home).

Do not leave packages or valuables on the seat of your car (this creates a temptation for thieves). If you must leave something in the car, lock it in the trunk or put it out of sight.

Locate your keys prior to going to your car.

When approaching or leaving your vehicle, be aware of your surroundings.

Do not approach your car alone if there are suspicious people in the area.

Keep a secure hold on your purse, handbag, and parcels. Do not put them down or on top of the car in order to open the door.

JPD encourages all citizens to stay safe. If you see a crime being committed, dial 9-1-1. For non-emergencies, call the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

