JPD investigating crime scene on Lee Drive in Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An investigation is underway at a house along the intersection of Lee Drive and Cameron Street in Jackson.

Witnesses told 3 On Your Side that the house is often occupied by vagrants and has been the center of at least one other shooting.

The Hinds County Coroner and Jackson police were on the scene.

3 On Your Side will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

