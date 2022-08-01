If you live in a ‘disaster-prone area,’ the state may help you build a safe room

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you want to build a storm shelter at your home, you could get some help from the state.

MEMA is launching its Individual Safe Room Program to help residents of disaster-prone areas build a safe room or storm shelter.

Funding from the state’s Backwater Flooding and Tornado Disaster fund will provide reimbursements to people whose applications are approved.

According to MEMA, applicants could be eligible for a 75% reimbursement or up to $3,500 for the cost of installing a safe room. With $2.5 million, MEMA anticipates building over 600 safe rooms with the current grant money.

You have to live in one of eight Mississippi counties to qualify. Those counties are: Clay, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lowndes, Monroe, Sharkey, Warren, Yazoo.

Eligible applicants can apply at my.msema.org and click “Safe Room Application.”

To inquire about the Individual Safe Room Program, potential applicants can call: 1-833-592-6362 (MEMA). The call center and application will open on August 1 at 9:00 a.m.

