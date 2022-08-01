First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - August is here and so is the mid-summer weather we’ve come to expect with it. Some schools are back in session as well. There will be the daily showers and thunderstorms with partly sunny skies this week. We are seeing some showers now and they will peak in coverage during the daylight hours and then diminish in the evenings. Severe weather is unlikely, but torrential downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds are likely with each storm that fires up. High temperatures will reach the middle 90s with overnight and morning low temperatures in the 70s. The heat index will reach over 100 degrees daily and may surpass 105 degrees at times. Good news out of the tropics. It looks to be another week with little to no activity expected to develop. The average high this time of year is 93 and the average low is 72. Sunrise is 6:16am and the sunset is 7:57pm. South wind at 5mph tonight and southwest at 5mph Tuesday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.