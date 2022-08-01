First Alert Forecast: We are expecting a mixture of rain and storms through the week and it’s looking to keep Highs in the low 90s. We return to the mid-90s during the weekend.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Monday!

We are experiencing partly sunny skies across most of the area. Highs are expected to reach into the low 90s. We are looking at a 40% chance of showers. A mixture of rain and storms later in the afternoon heading into the evening. Lows will fall into the mid-70s overnight.

Tuesday, our rain chances increase with a 50% chance of showers and storms. This will help keep temperatures at bay. We are looking at Highs to remain in the low 90s with partly to mostly sunny skies. Lows fall to the upper 70s with partly clear conditions during the evening.

Wednesday through Friday, Highs remain in the low 90s with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Feels-like temperatures through Friday continue near 100 and 105. Definitely not as warm as we’ve seen in the past. Partly sunny and cloudy conditions during these days. Lows falling to the mid-70s.

Saturday and Sunday, Highs rebound to the mid-90s as our rain chances begin to taper off. Mostly sunny conditions with lows falling to the mid-70s. The weekend looks to hold a 30% chance of showers.

