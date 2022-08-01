Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
First Alert Forecast: daily chance for scattered showers, storms expected this week

Showers and storms possible today
Showers and storms possible today(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:44 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are kicking off the first day of the new month with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower and middle 70s this morning. Highs into this afternoon are forecast to reach the lower to a few middle 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. With the heating of the day, widely scattered showers and storms will be possible today, which should diminish after sunset. Expect temperatures to dip back to the 70s through the overnight period.

The chance for afternoon showers and storms will be slightly higher on Tuesday. The main impacts with any downpours are locally heavy rainfall and lightning. Otherwise, expect highs right around 90 degrees.

A daily chance for rain and storms will continue through the rest of the work week with highest chances by mid to late week. Keep an umbrella on standby in case you need to dodge any showers at times! Heat stress likely won’t be too much of a concern with elevated rain chances. Highs will likely be in the upper 80s to lower 90s most afternoons.

Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast