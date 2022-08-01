Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Councilman Stokes wants to sue state of Mississippi over its 'Hot Pursuit' law

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city councilman says he wants to sue the state of Mississippi.

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants to file a federal lawsuit over the state’s “Hot Pursuit” law. That law makes it legal for police officers to pursue suspected criminals across jurisdictions.

Stokes believes the law goes against the 14th Amendment and should be considered unconstitutional. He says police should not chase someone over a misdemeanor.

This comes after a postal worker was killed in Jackson when a man being chased by Pearl police crashed into his mail truck.

The chase began after authorities attempted to pull the man over for speeding.

“To chase like this is a time of Barney Fife and Andy Griffith... is insanity,” Stokes said. “So it’s important that the City Council takes the steps to challenge the Hot Pursuit law in the state of Mississippi.”

Stokes says he will present the issue to the city at the next council meeting.

