Buy a seized, abandoned or stolen vehicle at the City of Jackson’s public auction

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Around 400 seized, abandoned and stolen vehicle are up for grabs at an upcoming public auction hosted by the City of Jackson.

The vehicles include trucks, SUVs and vans, “plus 100s of items from the evidence vault.” All vehicles are in various conditions and, as a press release stated, some run, others do not.

The auction will be held at the City of Jackson police impound lot (4225 Michael Avalon Street) on Saturday, August 6, starting at 9 a.m. Bidders can preview vehicles on Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There is a $10 non-refundable registration and entry fee and a $7.50 notary fee per vehicle. No one under the age of 18 is allowed.

