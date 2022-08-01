Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Buy a seized, abandoned or stolen vehicle at the City of Jackson’s public auction

Buy a seized, abandoned or stolen vehicle at the City of Jackson’s public auction
Buy a seized, abandoned or stolen vehicle at the City of Jackson’s public auction(Nick Clark Auctions)
By Josh Carter
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Around 400 seized, abandoned and stolen vehicle are up for grabs at an upcoming public auction hosted by the City of Jackson.

The vehicles include trucks, SUVs and vans, “plus 100s of items from the evidence vault.” All vehicles are in various conditions and, as a press release stated, some run, others do not.

The auction will be held at the City of Jackson police impound lot (4225 Michael Avalon Street) on Saturday, August 6, starting at 9 a.m. Bidders can preview vehicles on Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There is a $10 non-refundable registration and entry fee and a $7.50 notary fee per vehicle. No one under the age of 18 is allowed.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead laying in grass on I-20 east and Highway 18 in Jackson
Funeral arrangements, visitation scheduled for 32-year-old Brad Pennington
Drowning generic
Crystal Springs man drowns in Pearl River, sheriff says
Family cleans Jackson Public School named in honor of their parents
JPD investigating crime scene on Lee Drive in Jackson

Latest News

Stokes wants to sue state of Mississippi over its ‘Hot Pursuit Law’
Miguel Andrade, 15, is accused of killing Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams in her driveway.
Judge delays decision to try teens as adults in pastor’s murder
Entergy
Entergy customers can now sign up for their $80 refund
If you live in a ‘disaster-prone area,’ the state may help you build a safe room
If you live in a ‘disaster-prone area,’ the state may help you build a safe room