6 cases of Monkeypox in Mississippi, but don’t panic: ‘You’re not gonna get Monkeypox at Walmart’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The new State Health Officer in Mississippi, Dr. Dan Edney, announced Thursday that the state has now confirmed six cases of Monkeypox. This up from the three cases reported Monday.

The first case was reported in the state on July 25.

Although there are, as of Thursday, six cases in the state, Edney said Monkeypox is not “exploding” and there is a “good plan” to contain it.

Health officials say transmission of the virus can occur with close skin-to-skin contact such as kissing, cuddling, or sex with an infected person.

For now, the focus is on the high-risk population, Edney said, including gay men and the bisexual and transgender communities. According to Edney, most cases of Monkeypox in Mississippi have been contracted out-of-state, and the patients remain in isolation.

When it comes to schools, the health officer said that officials are working for Monkeypox not to “spill over” and that “our kids are not at risk. There’re certainly at no risk now.”

He then added that anyone in a monogamous, sexual relationship who is not having intimate contact with others is also at very low risk.

“You’re not gonna get Monkeypox at Walmart,” Edney said. “You could get COVID at Walmart, but you’re not gonna get Moneybox.”

MSDH says symptoms may start out as a fever, swollen lymph nodes, headache, and muscle aches, followed by a rash that starts out as flat and then advances to pimples or blisters and ulcers on the face, body, and private parts.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, Mississippi has received “very limited” doses of Monkeypox vaccine. Additional doses are expected, but the limited number of the vaccine is prioritized as post-exposure prophylaxis to known high-risk contacts to Monkeypox.

For more information on the disease and Mississippi’s response to it, click here.

