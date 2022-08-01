Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

2 former City of Natchez employees indicted for embezzlement

2 former City of Natchez employees indicted for embezzlement
2 former City of Natchez employees indicted for embezzlement(State Auditor's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Two former City of Natchez employees were indicted Monday for embezzlement.

According to the State Auditor, Servia Fortenberry and Sevetrius Dillon are accused of wiring payments to themselves from a city account without approval.

They are also accused of claiming to work for the City of Natchez at the same time they were working as consultants for a town on the opposite side of the state.

City leaders in Natchez filed a complaint when these alleged schemes were discovered.

Fortenberry was served with a $14,836.49 demand letter at the time of her arrest. Dillon was served an $8,029.98 demand letter.

Interest and investigative expenses are included in both demand amounts.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead laying in grass on I-20 east and Highway 18 in Jackson
Funeral arrangements, visitation scheduled for 32-year-old Brad Pennington
Drowning generic
Crystal Springs man drowns in Pearl River, sheriff says
Family cleans Jackson Public School named in honor of their parents
JPD investigating crime scene on Lee Drive in Jackson

Latest News

Stokes wants to sue state of Mississippi over its ‘Hot Pursuit Law’
Jessica Sledge was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison.
‘This is an egregious case’: Judge sentences Pelahatchie woman to 10 years in murder-for-hire plot
Miguel Andrade, 15, is accused of killing Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams in her driveway.
Judge delays decision to try teens as adults in pastor’s murder
Buy a seized, abandoned or stolen vehicle at the City of Jackson’s public auction
Buy a seized, abandoned or stolen vehicle at the City of Jackson’s public auction