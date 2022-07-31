Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Shooting during brawl in downtown Orlando wounds 7

All seven victims were hospitalized in stable condition.
All seven victims were hospitalized in stable condition.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police say seven people were injured after a person began shooting a handgun into a crowd during a large brawl in downtown Orlando.

Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith told reporters the shooting occurred during a fight that started around 2:22 a.m. Sunday near Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue.

All seven victims were hospitalized in stable condition.

Smith said authorities do not yet have a suspect in the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning generic
Crystal Springs man drowns in Pearl River, sheriff says
Undersheriff Allen White speaks at JPD and Hinds County Sheriff's Department rally last fall.
Hinds Co. undersheriff demoted for ‘personnel matter’
JPD investigating after man with multiple gunshot wounds crashes vehicle into pole
Multiple agencies responded to an explosion in Madison County Friday morning.
‘They were caught up in the fireball’ | Madison Co. fire coordinator details Friday morning explosion
Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith reacted to the president's announced sanctions...
Miss. senators explain why they voted against bill set to boost veterans benefits

Latest News

Man wanted for business burglary in Jackson
Bill Russell grins at the announcement that he had been named coach of the Boston Celtics...
Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88
FILE - A firefighter extinguishes flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County,...
Heat, wind threaten to whip up growing Western wildfires
In this aerial image, the river is still high around the homes in Breathitt County, Ky., on...
Death toll in Kentucky hits 26 amid renewed flood threat