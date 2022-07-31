Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Residents react to boil water notice issued for city of Jackson

By Christopher Fields
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been two weeks since residents in the city of Jackson had to boil their water. Now, they have to go through the same precautionary measures again.

The Mississippi State Department of Health issued another notice for all surface water connections in the metro.

This comes after the department found higher than normal turbidity levels in the water supply.

Due to these high levels, state officials say there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites.

More than 40,000 connections are under this notice.

Residents say they can’t believe they are going through this again. They told me they are ready for the city to get this water issue under control.

“Well, it’s very frustrating because we pay for water and then turn around and have to buy water,” said Brenda Randles, a Jackson resident. “I don’t cook with it, I boil it, but it’s costing me money when I’m paying money for the sewer line.

“This previous time, it came out of the faucet thick and a different color, Kathey Tripp, a Jackson resident, said. “I couldn’t even give it to my dog. So if you can’t even trust it to give it to your pets, what’s going on?”

MSDH says residents will be notified immediately when the advisory is lifted.

The Mississippi State Department of Health advises all customers to boil their water or use bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until the advisory is lifted.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to an explosion in Madison County Friday morning.
‘They were caught up in the fireball’ | Madison Co. fire coordinator details Friday morning explosion
Police Tape
13-year-old boy shoots girlfriend in Rankin County subdivision
JPD investigating after man with multiple gunshot wounds crashes vehicle into pole
Bob Anthony Parkway
New roadways being designed to help with traffic flow along Bob Anthony Parkway
18-year-old arrested for killing cats in Oxford
18-year-old arrested for killing cats in Oxford

Latest News

Family cleans Jackson Public School named in honor of their parents
Showers and storms possible into this evening.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast
Residents react to boil water notice issued for city of Jackson
Handgrabbin’ catfish tanks, archery ranges, snakes and more on display at wildlife extravaganza
Handgrabbing catfish tanks, archery ranges, snakes and more on display at wildlife extravaganza