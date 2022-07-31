Residents react to boil water notice issued for city of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been two weeks since residents in the city of Jackson had to boil their water. Now, they have to go through the same precautionary measures again.

The Mississippi State Department of Health issued another notice for all surface water connections in the metro.

This comes after the department found higher than normal turbidity levels in the water supply.

Due to these high levels, state officials say there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites.

More than 40,000 connections are under this notice.

Residents say they can’t believe they are going through this again. They told me they are ready for the city to get this water issue under control.

“Well, it’s very frustrating because we pay for water and then turn around and have to buy water,” said Brenda Randles, a Jackson resident. “I don’t cook with it, I boil it, but it’s costing me money when I’m paying money for the sewer line.

“This previous time, it came out of the faucet thick and a different color, Kathey Tripp, a Jackson resident, said. “I couldn’t even give it to my dog. So if you can’t even trust it to give it to your pets, what’s going on?”

MSDH says residents will be notified immediately when the advisory is lifted.

The Mississippi State Department of Health advises all customers to boil their water or use bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until the advisory is lifted.

