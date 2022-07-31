Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man wanted for business burglary in Jackson

(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted for a business burglary in Jackson.

Jackson Police Department says the suspect broke into Fondren Fuel on Sunday morning.

If you have any information, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

