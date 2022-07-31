Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man shot multiple times, robbed near First Avenue and Prentiss Street in Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday night.

JPD says 23-year-old London Lyols was shot multiple times and robbed of several ounces of marijuana by an unknown suspect he was meeting at First Avenue and Prentiss Street. He died on the scene.

Lyols’ girlfriend, Myeisha Johnson, was the driver of the white Dodge Charger. A 3-year-old child who sat on the back seat of the vehicle was not injured.

Johnson was transported to police headquarters to be interviewed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

