JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found laying in the grass on Interstate 20 and Highway 18 in Jackson.

JPD says 39-year-old Leo Stewart was found unresponsive with no obvious signs of trauma being located.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.