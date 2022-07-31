First Alert Forecast: Showers continue across a few counties in our viewing area, but more rain is in store for us this week! Highs are also going to remain in the low 90s!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday.

Warmed up pretty quick today as we got into the afternoon.

Highs reached near the low 90s. Lows this evening are expected to return to the mid-70s. A 20% chance of showers and storms is possible. Mostly sunny skies on Sunday during the day and clear during the evening.

To start the workweek.

Rain in the forecast for our Monday, with Highs staying in the low 90s throughout the week!

Monday and Tuesday, rain chances remain light and variable. A 30 to 40% chance of showers and storms is possible. Highs remain into the low 90s with partly to mostly sunny skies. Lows fall to the upper 70s with partly clear conditions during the evening.

Wednesday through Friday, our rain chances increase with a mixture of showers and storms. Highs return to the mid to upper 90s across the South. Partly sunny and cloudy conditions during these days. Lows fall to the mid-70s.

