First Alert Forecast: A quiet start to our morning on this Sunday. Light rain chances are a hit or miss today. Heat Index values stay near the low 100s today and this week!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday.

Another quiet morning on this Sunday. We are going to warm up today as we get closer to the afternoon. Highs expected to reach near the low 90s. Lows this evening are expected to return to the mid-70s. A 20% chance of showers and storms is possible. Mostly sunny skies on Sunday during the day and clear during the evening.

To start the workweek.

More rain at store for us this week! This will help keep temperatures near the low 90s with feels-like temps near 100.

Monday and Tuesday, rain chances remain light and variable. A 30 to 40% chance of showers and storms is possible. Highs remain into the low 90s with partly to mostly sunny skies. Lows fall to the upper 70s with partly clear conditions during the evening.

Wednesday through Friday, our rain chances increase with a mixture of showers and storms. Highs return to the mid to upper 90s across the South. Partly sunny and cloudy conditions during these days. Lows fall to the mid-70s.

