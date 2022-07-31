Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: A quiet start to our morning on this Sunday. Light rain chances are a hit or miss today. Heat Index values stay near the low 100s today and this week!

Feels-like temperatures staying near 100 degrees. More rain showers and storms are expected across the South Tuesday through Friday.
Feels-like temperatures staying near 100 degrees. More rain showers and storms are expected across the South Tuesday through Friday.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday.

Another quiet morning on this Sunday. We are going to warm up today as we get closer to the afternoon. Highs expected to reach near the low 90s. Lows this evening are expected to return to the mid-70s. A 20% chance of showers and storms is possible. Mostly sunny skies on Sunday during the day and clear during the evening.

To start the workweek.

More rain at store for us this week! This will help keep temperatures near the low 90s with feels-like temps near 100.

Monday and Tuesday, rain chances remain light and variable. A 30 to 40% chance of showers and storms is possible. Highs remain into the low 90s with partly to mostly sunny skies. Lows fall to the upper 70s with partly clear conditions during the evening.

Wednesday through Friday, our rain chances increase with a mixture of showers and storms. Highs return to the mid to upper 90s across the South. Partly sunny and cloudy conditions during these days. Lows fall to the mid-70s.

More rain at store for us this week! This will help keep temperatures near the low 90s with...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Elevated rain chances expected this week
First Alert Forecast: chance for rain to pick up by the middle of the new work week
Showers and storms possible into this evening.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast
Storms continuing in the area on our Saturday with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs...
First Alert Forecast: Rain showers and storms return to the area this afternoon and evening. Highs remain in the low 90s over the next few days with off and on rain chances ahead!