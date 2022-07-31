Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Family cleans Jackson Public School named in honor of their parents

(WLBT)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A family cleaned a Jackson Public School named in honor of their parents on Saturday.

The Shirley family headed to Shirley Elementary, located at 330 Judy Street, to ensure the building was clean and ready for the upcoming school year.

The school was formally known as Lee Elementary, named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee. However, on December 6, 2021, the school was renamed after healthcare and education advocates Dr. Aaron and Ollie Shirley.

Dr. Aaron Shirley was a Gluckstadt native and graduated from Lanier High School, Tougaloo College, and Meharry Medical School. He also helped establish the Jackson Medical Mall and Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center.

Dr. Ollie Shirley was an accomplished leader in public television, children’s programming and advocacy, civil rights activism, public education, community service, and more. She also served as a member of the JPS School Board for years.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to an explosion in Madison County Friday morning.
‘They were caught up in the fireball’ | Madison Co. fire coordinator details Friday morning explosion
Police Tape
13-year-old boy shoots girlfriend in Rankin County subdivision
JPD investigating after man with multiple gunshot wounds crashes vehicle into pole
Bob Anthony Parkway
New roadways being designed to help with traffic flow along Bob Anthony Parkway
18-year-old arrested for killing cats in Oxford
18-year-old arrested for killing cats in Oxford

Latest News

Residents react to boil water notice issued for city of Jackson
Showers and storms possible into this evening.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast
Residents react to boil water notice issued for city of Jackson
Handgrabbin’ catfish tanks, archery ranges, snakes and more on display at wildlife extravaganza
Handgrabbing catfish tanks, archery ranges, snakes and more on display at wildlife extravaganza