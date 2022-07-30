Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Richland police to host first-ever National Night Out party

By Carmen Poe
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for a fun, safe, family-oriented night out, the Richland Police Department is hosting its first-ever National Night Out party.

You can expect to enjoy a foam party, bouncy houses, a dunking booth, a helicopter, and lots of food vendors.

You will also meet local law enforcement officers.

National Night Out is a nationwide community-building campaign that brings people and law enforcement together to focus on community safety and strengthen relationships between the public and emergency services.

It’s Tuesday, August 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will be held at the new Parks and Recreation Center held at 460 East Harper Street.

