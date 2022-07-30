Mississippians welcome tax free weekend savings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nationally, more than 80 percent of shoppers expect to see higher prices when back-to-school shopping. If you’re preparing to send the kids back, you can save if you stock up between now and midnight Saturday.

Those back-to-school shopping lists can get lengthy, and parents say they’re glad it exists even if they get to save just a few bucks.

“Seven percent adds up,” said Yameka Porter.

Big box stores like Academy Sports and Outdoors have staffed up and stocked up in preparation for a busy weekend, and some shoppers have waited till this weekend to grab a few key items.

“Backpacks, apparel, and footwear,” noted Bryan Rodriguez at Academy about popular items. “So, we have a lot of good deals, and all those departments and they’re gonna save tax-free on top of that as well.”

“Everything went up,” said Porter. “Price high, groceries, and we need the savings for the kids for the uniforms.”

Sales tax break only applies to items under $100, but most of the things on that back-to-school list should be among the eligible items.

“A lot of people are kind of scouring at the $100 limit,” said shopper Robin Brown. “But I mean, before this time, you wouldn’t be able to do I mean, you would have to add the extra $7 to the $100. So I think it’ll be a great savings.”

The legislature approved the addition of school supplies to the eligible list in 2019, much to parents’ delight.

“It’s very helpful,” said Michel Tillman. “I think that is the item that should have been part of the tax-free all the time.”

“I’m shopping for four,” said dad AJ Wise. “So yeah, it helps out a good bit.”

Laptops and other electronics are not part of the eligible list.

Wee the People in Madison, they’ve taken the guesswork out of what’s eligible.

“So we normally make everything tax rounds on tax-free weekend,” said sales associate Ellie Wright.

They aren’t the only store in the state adding to the savings, but from a business perspective, it’s a plus for them as much as it is for customers who are getting the deals.

“Four times as much on tax-free weekend,” added Wright. “So, that’s a big weekend for the store.”

For details on what is and isn’t eligible for the tax break, click HERE.

