Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Mental Health training offered to barbers by State Department of Health

By Maggie Wade
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State Department of Health is reaching out to barbers around Mississippi to cut through some of the stigmas for mental health.

Because the barbershop in black communities is often a safe place for clients to discuss their health concerns and needs, barbers can now get free training in mental health support.

The Jackson Heart Study’s Community Engagement Center is partnering with the Confess Project team to offer the training.

This is a free event that will take place Monday, August 1st, at the Jackson Convention Complex. Interested barbers can attend from 9:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The first 100 barbers to register will receive a $150 gift card.

You can register at the State Department of Health website.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Tape
13-year-old boy shoots girlfriend in Rankin County subdivision
Multiple agencies responded to an explosion in Madison County Friday morning.
‘They were caught up in the fireball’ | Madison Co. fire coordinator details Friday morning explosion
VIDEO: This is why you heard a loud boom Thursday morning in Jackson
VIDEO: This is why you heard a loud boom Thursday morning in Jackson
Man charged with first degree murder in death of transgender student from Ole Miss makes his...
Man accused of killing Ole Miss student makes initial court appearance
Police say Martin is armed and dangerous and need your helping finding him.
‘Very dangerous man’ | Byram Police searching for armed robbery, carjacking suspect

Latest News

Mississippians welcome tax free weekend savings
MSDH announces boil water notice for all surface water connections in Jackson
18-wheeler flips over on Highway 49 in front of Paul’s Body Shop; all lanes blocked
JPS volunteers and staff spruce up campuses during ‘Beautification Day’