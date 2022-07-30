JPD investigating after man with multiple gunshot wounds crashes vehicle into pole

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating after a 53-year-old man was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a white vehicle that crashed into a pole.

JPD says the victim had multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

According to JPD, the homicide occurred on Friday evening at University Boulevard and Florence Street.

Investigators are still gathering information on a motive and a suspect.

The victim’s name has not been given at this time.

