First Alert Forecast: Rain showers and storms return to the area this afternoon and evening. Highs remain in the low 90s over the next few days with off and on rain chances ahead!

Storms continuing in the area on our Saturday with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs continue into the low 90s, with rain continuing over the next couple of days. We return to the mid-90s during the middle of next week!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday!

Showers and storms returning to the viewing area with the Highs in the low 90s today. Rain chances are expected to continue over the next couple of days!

This morning conditions remain quiet, but we are seeing an opportunity for cloudy cover and some patchy fog. We are going to warm up today as we get closer to the afternoon, Highs are expected to reach near the upper 80s and low 90s. A mixture of showers and storms is expected for us today. This will help keep peak heating low today due to our cloudy conditions throughout the afternoon.

Lows this evening are expected to return to the mid-70s. Mostly cloudy during the evening.

Sunday, Highs continue into the low 90s, with Lows falling to the mid-70s. Partly sunny conditions. Saturday holds a 20% chance of showers and storms, and our rain chances tappers off on Sunday. Mostly sunny skies on Sunday during the day and clear during the evening.

To start the workweek.

Monday and Tuesday, rain chances remain light and variable. A 30 to 40% chance of showers and storms is possible. Highs remain into the low 90s with partly to mostly sunny skies. Lows fall to the upper 70s with partly clear conditions during the evening.

Wednesday through Friday, our rain chances increase with a mixture of showers and storms. Highs return to the mid to upper 90s across the South. Partly sunny and cloudy conditions during these days. Lows fall to the mid-70s.

