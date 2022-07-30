First Alert Forecast: daily chance for afternoon storms expected into the new week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bouts of showers and storms continue to impact parts of central and southwest MS this evening with a front stalled just to our north. Keep an umbrella or rain jacket close by if you plan on getting out! We should start to see activity on the radar wind down into tonight. Expect overnight lows in the lower and middle 70s under mostly to partly cloudy skies.

There is also a chance for a few downpours or storms Sunday afternoon as well, but the chance will be lower as the front retreats to the north. Otherwise, it should see feel hotter out tomorrow with highs forecast to reach the lower and middle 70s.

The first days of August into the week ahead look seasonable and potentially wet at times. Highs will be close to normal in the lower to possibly middle 90s. You can also expect a daily chance for afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms, especially by the middle of the work week.

