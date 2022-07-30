18-wheeler flips over on Highway 49 in front of Paul’s Body Shop; all lanes blocked

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-wheeler flipped over in front of Paul’s Body Shop on Highway 49 in Star on Friday.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation says all lanes are blocked in both directions.

Authorities have not given any information on what caused the 18-wheeler to flip over or if anyone was injured.

3 On Your Side will keep you up-to-date as more information becomes available.

