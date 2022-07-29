Connect. Shop. Support Local.
The National Champs are coming to Brandon!

By Garrett Busby
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ole Miss Rebels national championship baseball squad is coming to Rankin County.

The team will be presenting their College World Series trophy to visiting fans as a part of their “Tour of Champions” trip that has been taking place across the state since Monday, July 25.

The Rebels will make their stop at the Gray-Daniels Ford dealership in Brandon at 201 Octavia Drive, Brandon, MS on Saturday, July 30.

