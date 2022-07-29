The National Champs are coming to Brandon!

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ole Miss Rebels national championship baseball squad is coming to Rankin County.

The team will be presenting their College World Series trophy to visiting fans as a part of their “Tour of Champions” trip that has been taking place across the state since Monday, July 25.

The Rebels will make their stop at the Gray-Daniels Ford dealership in Brandon at 201 Octavia Drive, Brandon, MS on Saturday, July 30.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.