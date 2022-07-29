Mississippi’s sales tax holiday is July 29-30

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s tax-free weekend is here!

According to the Mississippi Department of Revenue, the 2022 Sales Tax Holiday will take place between 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 29 and runs through midnight, Saturday, July 30.

The holiday applies to each eligible item selling for less than $100, regardless of how many items are sold at the same time.

Items priced at $100.00 or more are subject to sales tax at the regular rate of 7%.

Eligible items include:

Hats

Pants

Belts

Shirts

Jackets

Blouses

Dresses

Coats

Footwear

School supplies

See details here.

