Mississippi’s sales tax holiday is July 29-30

(WTOK)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s tax-free weekend is here!

According to the Mississippi Department of Revenue, the 2022 Sales Tax Holiday will take place between 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 29 and runs through midnight, Saturday, July 30.

The holiday applies to each eligible item selling for less than $100, regardless of how many items are sold at the same time.

Items priced at $100.00 or more are subject to sales tax at the regular rate of 7%.

Eligible items include:

  • Hats
  • Pants
  • Belts
  • Shirts
  • Jackets
  • Blouses
  • Dresses
  • Coats
  • Footwear
  • School supplies

See details here.

