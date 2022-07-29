Mississippi’s sales tax holiday is July 29-30
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s tax-free weekend is here!
According to the Mississippi Department of Revenue, the 2022 Sales Tax Holiday will take place between 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 29 and runs through midnight, Saturday, July 30.
The holiday applies to each eligible item selling for less than $100, regardless of how many items are sold at the same time.
Items priced at $100.00 or more are subject to sales tax at the regular rate of 7%.
Eligible items include:
- Hats
- Pants
- Belts
- Shirts
- Jackets
- Blouses
- Dresses
- Coats
- Footwear
- School supplies
