Man held mother hostage at Tunica hotel, deputies say

ROBINSONVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - A suspect was arrested for a hostage situation at an America’s Best Value Inn.

Tunica County Sheriff’s Office received a call before 11:00 a.m. about a hostage situation in Robinsonville at an America’s Best Value Inn.

The suspect is a 39-year-old man named Nicholas Haddy, who was holding his mother hostage and threatened to kill his mother, himself, and anyone else who would get involved.

The deputies were able to arrest Haddy at the back of the hotel room at 1:43 p.m.

The suspect has been detained and is being held for investigation.

