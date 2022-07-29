Man in custody after stabbing a Humphreys County deputy in the head

HUMPHREYS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in custody after stabbing a deputy in the head.

Humphreys County Sheriff’s Department says the incident occurred on Wednesday night.

“Thank you to all the agencies who assisted,” the department said in a Facebook post. “More information will be released soon.”

The deputy’s wife says he is doing ok. This is an ongoing investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.