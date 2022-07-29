Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man in custody after stabbing a Humphreys County deputy in the head

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUMPHREYS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in custody after stabbing a deputy in the head.

Humphreys County Sheriff’s Department says the incident occurred on Wednesday night.

“Thank you to all the agencies who assisted,” the department said in a Facebook post. “More information will be released soon.”

The deputy’s wife says he is doing ok. This is an ongoing investigation.

