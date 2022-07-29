Lane closures expected on I-20 eastbound between Terry Road and Gallatin Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Alternating lane closures are expected on I-20 eastbound between Terry Road and Gallatin Street.

The lane closures will occur from 7 p.m. on July 31 to 6 a.m. on August 1.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation says crews will stripe the lanes for work associated with the I-20 bridge replacement project.

MDOT advises motorists to drive slow and remain alert for roadside workers.

