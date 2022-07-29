JPD responds to an accident; finds a man shot to death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating its latest homicide, which occurred Friday morning near McDowell Road.
The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Police say they received reports of an accident on the I-55 Frontage Road near McDowell.
When officers arrived, they spoke to witnesses, who said a person driving a black Honda Accord headed north on the interstate, left the highway, and crashed on the frontage road.
Police found a man inside the vehicle who had suffered a gunshot wound. He was identified as 32-year-old Kion Hughes.
It is not known where the shooting occurred. An investigator has not determined whether Hughes was shot in the city or if he drove from a nearby town, a JPD release states.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.
