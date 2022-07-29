Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Hinds Co. undersheriff demoted for ‘personnel matter’

Undersheriff Allen White speaks at JPD and Hinds County Sheriff's Department rally last fall.
Undersheriff Allen White speaks at JPD and Hinds County Sheriff's Department rally last fall.(WLBT)
By Howard Ballou and Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County undersheriff has been demoted for a personnel matter, Sheriff Tyree Jones confirmed Friday afternoon.

The former undersheriff, Allen White, is still with the department.

The demotion is not tied to the recent decision regarding the jail takeover, Jones said.

White declined a request for comment.

