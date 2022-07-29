Hinds Co. undersheriff demoted for ‘personnel matter’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County undersheriff has been demoted for a personnel matter, Sheriff Tyree Jones confirmed Friday afternoon.

The former undersheriff, Allen White, is still with the department.

The demotion is not tied to the recent decision regarding the jail takeover, Jones said.

White declined a request for comment.

