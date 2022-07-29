Funeral arrangements, visitation scheduled for 32-year-old Brad Pennington

UTICA, Miss. (WLBT) - Funeral arrangements are now in place for a postal worker who was killed on July 21 during a high-speed chase.

32-year-old Brad Pennington leaves behind his wife, Jordan, and their son, Westin.

Visitation is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on August 1 at Utica Christian Church, located at 316 East Main Street.

Pennington’s funeral will be at 11 a.m. on August 2 at Utica Christian Church.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.