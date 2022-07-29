Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Former correctional officer arrested for COVID-Relief fraud

(Arizona's Family)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge James F. Boyersmith of the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General, Miami Field Office reported Monday that A Flora woman was arrested after being indicted by a federal grand jury on criminal charges related to her alleged scheme involving federal COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program loans.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Tarashuana Thomas planned a scheme to obtain PPP funds by filing fraudulent loan applications with entities proving loans, including Fountainhead SPF and Capital Plus Financial.

Thomas was reportedly employed as a correctional officer with the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) in Yazoo City at the time of the alleged conduct.

Thomas has been charged with two counts of wire fraud. The trial is set for September 12, 2022.

If convicted, Thomas will face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count.

The Department of Justice, Office of the Inspector General is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Purdie is prosecuting the case.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-572.

