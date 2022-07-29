Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: showers, storms likely at times over the weekend

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to track over central MS with a front to our north that’s nearly stationary. In addition to heavy downpours and lightning, gusty winds are also possible with any isolated stronger storms this evening. Conditions on the radar should calm down overnight for the most part as temperatures fall to the lower and middle 70s.

With the heating of the day and the boundary still stalled just to our north, showers and storms are expected to also flare up across central MS on Saturday, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Heat stress won’t be as much of a concern tomorrow with greater coverage of rain/storms. Highs will likely reach the upper 80s and lower 90s in most spots. The chance for rain will be lower by Sunday as the front starts to retreat back to the north. Temperatures towards the end of the weekend will be slightly warmer in the low to mid 90s.

A typical summer pattern will carry for the first days of August next week. Highs will likely be close to normal in the lower and middle 90s each afternoon with a chance for scattered PM storms on a daily basis.

