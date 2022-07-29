First Alert Forecast: scattered storm chances return Friday, Saturday

FRIDAY: A transition day – a front will approach the region through the latter part of the day, yielding higher chances for scattered showers and storms to develop. Before that, expect a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures running back through the lower to middle 90s. ‘Feels like’ temperatures will be closer to 105-110. Storms that flare up today could have gusty winds amid frequent lightning and heavy downpours. Storm chances will tend to taper off through the evening hours. with lows in the 70s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: A front slipping closer to the area for the weekend will help to spark a better chance for showers and storms Saturday, though, not a complete washout. Keep in mind, storms that develop could feature frequent lightning and gusty winds in addition to torrential downpour potential. Sunshine breaks back in with a few storm chances Sunday with highs in the lower 90s for the weekend.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A more typical summer pattern re-emerges into the first week of August with highs in the lower to middle 90s amid a mix of sun and clouds. A few disturbances may kick up scattered storm chances through mid-week in typical early August fashion.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

