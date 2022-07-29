Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Federal jury finds Meridian man guilty of attempted witness tampering

Daniel Robert (Source: Madison County Detention Center)
Daniel Robert (Source: Madison County Detention Center)(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District announced the conviction of a Meridian man. They have released the following statement regarding Daniel Robert:

On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, a federal jury convicted a Meridian, Mississippi man on two counts of Attempted Witness Tampering.

In June 2018, Daniel Robert was arrested on an outstanding warrant in a narcotics trafficking case that spanned multiple states from 2007 through 2009. Robert was indicted in 2009 and on the run until his capture in June 2018. Soon after his arrest, Robert made numerous phone calls to his family members directing them to tell witnesses not to appear for trial by avoiding subpoenas, to testify that they could not remember facts of the case, or to simply refuse to testify. Daniel Robert even went so far as to request the preparation of a false affidavit.

In January 2020, Daniel Robert was convicted of his narcotics trafficking charges following a three-day trial. Daniel Robert is currently serving a sentence of 330 months in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons for those narcotics trafficking convictions.

Robert again chose to go to trial and was convicted this week of two counts of witness tampering. He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 3, 2022 for the witness tampering convictions by U.S. District Judge Kristi H. Johnson, and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and a $250,000 fine for each count. Those sentences will be imposed in addition to the sentence Daniel Robert received for his narcotics trafficking crimes.

U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca of the Southern District of Mississippi and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation made the announcement.

The FBI investigated the case.

Criminal Chief Erin O. Chalk and Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles W. Kirkham are prosecuting the case.

