Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Drawing nears for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 27, 2022 file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets are shown at...
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 27, 2022 file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets are shown at a lottery retailer in Surfside, Fla. A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to over $1 billion after no one matched all six numbers and won the top prize.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A $1.1 billion lottery prize will be on the line as numbers are drawn for the Mega Millions game.

The giant jackpot is the nation’s third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game’s six numbers.

Before rushing out to spend $2 on a ticket ahead of Friday night’s drawing, keep in mind that the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.

The $1.1 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $648.2 million.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortland Miekel Phlegm, 18
Ridgeland teen arrested in what is believed to be deadly ‘road rage’ incident in Rankin Co.
Man charged with first degree murder in death of transgender student from Ole Miss makes his...
Man accused of killing Ole Miss student makes initial court appearance
VIDEO: This is why you heard a loud boom Thursday morning in Jackson
VIDEO: This is why you heard a loud boom Thursday morning in Jackson
Attorney Denies Pearl Mayor's claims
Pearl mayor’s claim about chase suspect facing capital murder charge isn’t true, Hinds officials say
Police Tape
13-year-old boy shoots girlfriend in Rankin County subdivision

Latest News

Officers say, 40-year-old Stephanie Williams, was arrested on Tuesday evening on first-degree...
AZ woman arrested for setting man on fire, causing apartment blaze, police say
Miguel Fernandez Alvarez
Man accused of stealing over $11K worth of gas in Las Vegas
Bob Anthony Parkway
New roadways being designed to help with traffic flow along Bob Anthony Parkway
Joe Nathan James Jr. was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1994 killing of Faith Hall.
Alabama inmate executed despite opposition from victim’s family