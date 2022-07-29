Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Daycare celebrates would-be first birthday for infant found dead in a hot car

Karohn Jean-Baptiste attended Purposeful Beginnings Learning Center in Tallahassee and he would...
By Staci Inez
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:31 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local daycare is celebrating the life of the 11-month-old who was found dead after being left in a hot car.

Karohn Jean-Baptiste attended Purposeful Beginnings Learning Center in Tallahassee and he would have turned one on Thursday.

Owner and director, Latonya Loggins-Thompson, said the center normally has birthday parties for every child, and Jean-Baptiste was no different. “Even in his absence, he is still present with us,” said Loggins-Thompson. “We are grateful for the time we had with him and we want to celebrate that.”

The tribute included a 150-count balloon release in honor of Jean-Baptiste. The center also celebrated with food, treats, and a presentation to the parents. “All of our babies are special, and all of them have a special purpose,” said Loggins-Thompson.

