Colony House set to headline first Bright Lights Belhaven Nights since COVID-19 began

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A band that has appeared on Conan, the Today Show, and Late Night with Seth Myers is set to headline this year’s Bright Lights Belhaven Nights.

The street festival is back this year, after being sidelined the last two years by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re expecting a large crowd. If the weather cooperates, we’re expecting a lot of people,” said Casey Creasey, executive director of the Greater Belhaven Foundation, the nonprofit that puts on the annual festivities.

The event, which is designed to highlight all things Belhaven, will feature craft vendors, food and beverage trucks, and live entertainment, including the headliner, Colony House. The indie rock band is known for the song, “Silhouettes,” one of the top-played songs on Sirius XM’s Alt Nation back in 2014, according to a new release from the foundation.

“We have been working with Ardenland. This will be the third year we’ve worked with them and the first year we’ll be able to put it on,” Creasey said. “Arden and his staff have done a great job of getting us some really great talent.”

The festival will extend along Carlile Street from the Corner Market parking lot toward New Stage Theatre, turn onto Kenwood Place, and extend into Belhaven Park.

“We usually have three stages, but we’ve cut back to two this year. Not being able to have it for two years made it a little difficult to come back the way it was,” Creasey said. “Two stages will give festival-goers an opportunity to see all the bands.”

BLBN typically costs around $100,000 a year to put on and draws about 4,000 people. “On a good year, we have over 4,000. In 2019, because it rained for the first hour, we had over 3,000,” Creasey said.

Free parking will be provided along several neighborhood streets and in the parking garage adjacent to Baptist Health Systems Medical Arts East. Organizers are providing additional security to ensure visitors are safe as they go to and from their vehicles.

Dozens of volunteers and numerous sponsors make the event a success. “Arden and his staff, the foundation’s board of directors, and our core sponsor groups - Baptist Hospital, CSpire, Southern Beverage, the Manship - a lot of people from all those groups, in addition to the people we pay to set up,” she said. “We all need something to look forward to that’s normal.”

For more information, click here, or call (601) 352-8850.

