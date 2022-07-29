Clinton kidnapping suspect returns to face local charge

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man that was arrested in Meridian after being wanted by Clinton police for kidnapping is now back in Lauderdale County.

Jason Patrick Fleming, 37, was arrested on July, 24 after Clinton police said he took his 15-year-old daughter and came to Meridian. They arrested him on State Blvd.

They say Fleming had a firearm with him when he was arrested He is facing a local charge of felon in possession of a firearm. His bond is set at $50,000.

At the time of Fleming’s arrest, he was in the passenger seat of a car being driven by Frederick Vallar III, 50. Investigators said Vallar was in possession of several ecstasy pills. He was charged with trafficking and given a $15,000 bond.

