Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

13-year-old boy shoots girlfriend in Rankin County subdivision

Police Tape
Police Tape(Heart of Illinois ABC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A boy in Rankin County shot his girlfriend around 2 p.m. on Thursday while filming a video.

According to Rankin County sheriff’s Office Spokesman Paul Holley, a 13-year-old boy and his 16-year-old girlfriend were making a video in the Oak Grove subdivision off of Old Fannin Road involving gunplay.

The girl was allegedly recording the video when the 13-year-old pulled the trigger.

Remarkably, the girl survived and is in stable condition at a local hospital.

The boy will be charged with domestic assault. The gun that the 13-year-old used is reportedly a stolen gun, according to Holley.

There will be a hearing tomorrow to determine whether the 13-year-old shooter will be tried as an adult.

This is a developing story.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortland Miekel Phlegm, 18
Ridgeland teen arrested in what is believed to be deadly ‘road rage’ incident in Rankin Co.
Man charged with first degree murder in death of transgender student from Ole Miss makes his...
Man accused of killing Ole Miss student makes initial court appearance
Attorney Denies Pearl Mayor's claims
Pearl mayor’s claim about chase suspect facing capital murder charge isn’t true, Hinds officials say
VIDEO: This is why you heard a loud boom Thursday morning in Jackson
VIDEO: This is why you heard a loud boom Thursday morning in Jackson
The teens asked for the public to "pray" for the man who threatened them.
Mississippi man arrested after viral video shows attempt to run over Black kids while using racial slur

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
Former correctional officer arrested for COVID-Relief fraud
Reeves defends decision to dismiss lawyer in DHS case, claims man had ‘political angle’
Reeves defends decision to dismiss lawyer in DHS case, claims man had ‘political angle’
Entrepreneurs share their visions with investors during Innovate MS’s “Pitch Day”
Entrepreneurs share their visions with investors during Innovate MS’s “Pitch Day”