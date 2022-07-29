13-year-old boy shoots girlfriend in Rankin County subdivision

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A boy in Rankin County shot his girlfriend around 2 p.m. on Thursday while filming a video.

According to Rankin County sheriff’s Office Spokesman Paul Holley, a 13-year-old boy and his 16-year-old girlfriend were making a video in the Oak Grove subdivision off of Old Fannin Road involving gunplay.

The girl was allegedly recording the video when the 13-year-old pulled the trigger.

Remarkably, the girl survived and is in stable condition at a local hospital.

The boy will be charged with domestic assault. The gun that the 13-year-old used is reportedly a stolen gun, according to Holley.

There will be a hearing tomorrow to determine whether the 13-year-old shooter will be tried as an adult.

This is a developing story.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.