Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

VIDEO: This is why you heard a loud boom Thursday morning in Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you think you heard an explosion Thursday morning in Jackson, you’re not alone.

And, you heard right.

Around 10 a.m., Entergy Mississippi imploded what was left of the retired Rex Brown Steam Electric Station on Northside Drive in Jackson.

There was a 15-minute traffic delay for safety purposes.

Entergy demolished a large boiler near a plant that had already been dismantled.

The land that the plant sits on is Entergy-owned property and will continue to be owned and held by Entergy after the demolition for potential future use, the company said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortland Miekel Phlegm, 18
Ridgeland teen arrested in what is believed to be deadly ‘road rage’ incident in Rankin Co.
Man charged with first degree murder in death of transgender student from Ole Miss makes his...
Man accused of killing Ole Miss student makes initial court appearance
The teens asked for the public to "pray" for the man who threatened them.
Mississippi man arrested after viral video shows attempt to run over Black kids while using racial slur
Attorney Denies Pearl Mayor's claims
Pearl mayor’s claim about chase suspect facing capital murder charge isn’t true, Hinds officials say
More Mississippi school districts are adopting modified calendars

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
WATCH: This is why you heard a loud boom Thursday morning in Jackson
WATCH: Here’s this loud boom you heard Thursday morning in Jackson
Four-week program kicks off in Ridgeland where anyone can walk, bike and dance, free
Four college and community college campuses in South Mississippi received bomb threats Thursday...
Bomb threats reported at four Mississippi college, community college campuses