VIDEO: This is why you heard a loud boom Thursday morning in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you think you heard an explosion Thursday morning in Jackson, you’re not alone.

And, you heard right.

Around 10 a.m., Entergy Mississippi imploded what was left of the retired Rex Brown Steam Electric Station on Northside Drive in Jackson.

There was a 15-minute traffic delay for safety purposes.

Entergy demolished a large boiler near a plant that had already been dismantled.

The land that the plant sits on is Entergy-owned property and will continue to be owned and held by Entergy after the demolition for potential future use, the company said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.