Two people arrested for converter theft in Vicksburg

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were arrested in Vicksburg on Wednesday for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter at the Riverwalk Casino.

Jackson Ray Miller, 27, of Brandon, and Courtney Danielle Saldana, 29, of Vicksburg were seen cutting a catalytic converter off of a car, leading to their apprehension.

Miller was charged with grand larceny, felony malicious mischief, and possession of burglary tools.

Saldana was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Both individuals are being held without bond until their initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court.

