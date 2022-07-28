Two people arrested for converter theft in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were arrested in Vicksburg on Wednesday for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter at the Riverwalk Casino.

Jackson Ray Miller, 27, of Brandon, and Courtney Danielle Saldana, 29, of Vicksburg were seen cutting a catalytic converter off of a car, leading to their apprehension.

Miller was charged with grand larceny, felony malicious mischief, and possession of burglary tools.

Saldana was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Both individuals are being held without bond until their initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.