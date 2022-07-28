Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Taking vitamin D supplements won’t protect your bones, study says

Taking vitamin D won't protect your bones, according to a new study.
Taking vitamin D won't protect your bones, according to a new study.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taking vitamin D supplements might not be as good for you as previously thought.

Many people take vitamin D supplements believing they are strengthening bones or helping prevent fractures.

The largest, longest and most controlled trial on vitamin D supplements in the U.S. was released Wednesday.

After looking at the data from nearly 26,000 people, researchers reported that vitamin D pills taken with or without calcium had no effect on bone fracture rates.

The authors of the study, however, said supplements could still help some people, like patients with osteoporosis.

For more information about the study, check out the latest edition of the “New England Journal of Medicine.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortland Miekel Phlegm, 18
Ridgeland teen arrested in what is believed to be deadly ‘road rage’ incident in Rankin Co.
Man charged with first degree murder in death of transgender student from Ole Miss makes his...
Man accused of killing Ole Miss student makes initial court appearance
Attorney Denies Pearl Mayor's claims
Pearl mayor’s claim about chase suspect facing capital murder charge isn’t true, Hinds officials say
The teens asked for the public to "pray" for the man who threatened them.
Mississippi man arrested after viral video shows attempt to run over Black kids while using racial slur
More Mississippi school districts are adopting modified calendars

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama during President George W. Bush's eulogy...
Obama White House portrait to be unveiled at Sept. 7 event
A Ukrainian refugee gave birth in Colorado and her expenses were covered by the doctors.
Hospital delivers baby of Ukrainian refugee for free
An Amber Alert in Florida has been canceled. Officials said the 11-year-old girl was found safe.
Amber Alert canceled in Florida; 11-year-old found safe
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
After Biden’s COVID recovery, administration launches new booster push