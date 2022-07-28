Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

MSU declares ‘all clear,’ returns to normal activities following bomb threat

(WLUC)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University has returned to normal operations after temporarily evacuating parts of the campus Thursday due to a bomb threat.

“After a diligent search with MSUPD and canine assets, MSU is declaring ‘all clear’ and returning to normal operations,” university spokesman Sid Salter on Twitter. “The university will issue a more comprehensive response later today.”

MSU is one of several institutions of higher learning impacted by a bomb threat Thursday.

Earlier in the day, bomb threats were reported at other college and community college campuses in South Mississippi.

Officials at those campuses also have given staff and students the “all clear” to return to class, WLOX reports.

In Starkville, MSU temporarily evacuated Cullis Wade Depot, which is home to the university’s welcome center and Barnes & Noble bookstore.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortland Miekel Phlegm, 18
Ridgeland teen arrested in what is believed to be deadly ‘road rage’ incident in Rankin Co.
Man charged with first degree murder in death of transgender student from Ole Miss makes his...
Man accused of killing Ole Miss student makes initial court appearance
The teens asked for the public to "pray" for the man who threatened them.
Mississippi man arrested after viral video shows attempt to run over Black kids while using racial slur
Attorney Denies Pearl Mayor's claims
Pearl mayor’s claim about chase suspect facing capital murder charge isn’t true, Hinds officials say
More Mississippi school districts are adopting modified calendars

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: summer doldrums get interrupted by approaching front
Students and staff have been given the “all clear” to return to class after bomb threats were...
Bomb threats cleared at six Mississippi university, college, community college campuses
Police say Martin is armed and dangerous and need your helping finding him.
Byram Police searching for armed robbery, carjacking suspect
LIVE: Support mounts for unserved arrest warrant to be served in 1950s Emmett Till case