MSU declares ‘all clear,’ returns to normal activities following bomb threat

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University has returned to normal operations after temporarily evacuating parts of the campus Thursday due to a bomb threat.

“After a diligent search with MSUPD and canine assets, MSU is declaring ‘all clear’ and returning to normal operations,” university spokesman Sid Salter on Twitter. “The university will issue a more comprehensive response later today.”

MSU is one of several institutions of higher learning impacted by a bomb threat Thursday.

Earlier in the day, bomb threats were reported at other college and community college campuses in South Mississippi.

Officials at those campuses also have given staff and students the “all clear” to return to class, WLOX reports.

In Starkville, MSU temporarily evacuated Cullis Wade Depot, which is home to the university’s welcome center and Barnes & Noble bookstore.

