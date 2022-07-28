Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Missing Child Alert issued for Hinds county 5-year-old

Missing Child Alert issued for Hinds county 5-year-old
Missing Child Alert issued for Hinds county 5-year-old(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 5-year-old in Hinds County.

Skylar Brent is described as 3′8″ with brown pony-tailed hair and brown eyes.

Brent was last seen Wednesday, July 27, at approximately 9 p.m. near the 100 block of Holly Hill Drive in Jackson.

Brent may be accompanied by her mother.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Skylar Brent, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-213-6154.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortland Miekel Phlegm, 18
Ridgeland teen arrested in what is believed to be deadly ‘road rage’ incident in Rankin Co.
Three people killed after log truck and car collide in Copiah Co.
Three people killed after log truck and car collide in Copiah Co.
Elderly driver behind the wheel in wrong-way interstate crash was mugged before accident
Two victims identified in wrong-way collision on I-55
First case of Monkeypox reported in Mississippi

Latest News

MSDH provides briefing on monkeypox response
MSDH provides briefing on monkeypox response
Attorney Denies Pearl Mayor's claims
Pearl mayor’s claim about chase suspect facing capital murder charge isn’t true, Hinds officials say
City awarded violence prevention funding to aid organizations brokering peace
City awarded violence prevention funding to aid organizations brokering peace
Jackson residents still battling water issues
Consider This: Jackson’s Water Crisis