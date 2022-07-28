Missing Child Alert issued for Hinds county 5-year-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 5-year-old in Hinds County.

Skylar Brent is described as 3′8″ with brown pony-tailed hair and brown eyes.

Brent was last seen Wednesday, July 27, at approximately 9 p.m. near the 100 block of Holly Hill Drive in Jackson.

Brent may be accompanied by her mother.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Skylar Brent, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-213-6154.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.