Man shot in stomach after fight in Jackson

A Jackson police car at a crime scene.
A Jackson police car at a crime scene.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department reported that a man was shot in the stomach at the intersection of Terry Road and Linde Road in Jackson Thursday afternoon.

Deputy police Chief Deric Hearn reported that Henry Tucker, 45, the victim of the alleged shooting, told police around 3 p.m.

Tucker said his vehicle was rammed by a maroon Buick at the intersection when the driver and Tucker emerged from their respective vehicles and began fighting.

The driver of the Buick then shot Tucker in the stomach and drove away, Tucker told police.

Tucker was taken to UMC by ambulance and was in stable condition Thursday evening.

